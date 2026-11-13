‘Pollution is Making Us Sick. OP Jindal University Should Shift Exams Online’

I am a student at OP Jindal Global University in Sonipat, one of the well-known universities in Haryana. It’s no secret that pollution in North India is hazardous, and air quality numbers are alarmingly high.

Many of us are facing breathing issues on campus. Even today at noon, the AQI app showed readings over 400.

Students have been falling sick since the beginning of November, as the air around campus has steadily worsened. There have been multiple cases of asthma being triggered, and students without any history of asthma are suffering from sinus trouble and a heavy chest.