Silencing Dia Mirza Won’t Clear Mumbai’s Air of Pollution and Hate

Mirza’s video was shorter than most others. In her video, Mirza stuck to the script. “I request you all to celebrate Diwali with joy, not noise,” she said, warning of the pollution that crackers emit.

Mirza was qualified to say this and more. She has been the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and even represented the country at the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi in 2024.

The BJP ignored her credentials and underlined her faith.

A 28-second video of Mirza was enough to get city BJP leaders fulminating. The BJP city chief, Ameet Satam, posted on X that “We don’t need lessons on how to celebrate Diwali from Dia Mirza. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture. (Emphasis added).”

Satam’s decision to go after Mirza, his use of the words, We and Our, was a dog-whistle that did not go unheard. Soon after, Mumbai’s mayor and BJP leader Ritu Tawde made it clear for those who couldn’t hear the whistle. Mirza, she said, was “against Hindutva,” and hence, her counsel to Hindus was unwelcome.