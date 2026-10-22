'BLOs on SIR Duty Denied Days Off, Even My Paternity Leave Came 3 Months Late'

I am a government school teacher who has been appointed as a booth level officer (BLO) by the Election Commission of India to assist with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Delhi. Since May 2026, I haven’t had a single day off, be it a Saturday, a Sunday, or any other holiday.

My colleagues and I are continuously threatened that if we don't deliver on our SIR-related work, our teaching jobs could be in danger. We feel harassed from both sides, struggling to balance our school duties with our family responsibilities.