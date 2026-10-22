'BLOs on SIR Duty Denied Days Off, Even My Paternity Leave Came 3 Months Late'

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I am a government school teacher who has been appointed as a booth level officer (BLO) by the Election Commission of India to assist with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Delhi. Since May 2026, I haven’t had a single day off, be it a Saturday, a Sunday, or any other holiday.
My colleagues and I are continuously threatened that if we don't deliver on our SIR-related work, our teaching jobs could be in danger. We feel harassed from both sides, struggling to balance our school duties with our family responsibilities.
I work as a teacher at a general-shift government school, which runs from 8 am to 2:30 pm. In April-May 2026, our principal shared a link with us without telling us what it was about.
It had a form asking us to fill in our details such as name and current address.
In this process, around 17-18 teachers from our school have been assigned BLO duty.
In its order in August, the Election Commission noted that teachers work after school hours, that is, after 2:30 pm, so that our classes aren't affected. On a typical day, we take seven classes. After we are left completely exhausted from teaching, we go out to distribute enumeration forms, collect documents from voters, ask for their previous SIR details, help them fill out the forms, get their photographs attached, and then upload everything to the Election Commission website.
My wife and I live alone in Delhi, and her pregnancy was complicated. She had a severely low-lying placenta, along with several other issues. The delivery of our child was also complicated.
Even at that time, the principal didn’t give me days off, saying that I was on election duty. The Election Commission says that they can’t approve leave during the ongoing SIR process.
As teachers, we are entitled to paternity leave, but around the time of my wife's delivery, a relative from my hometown came to help take care of my wife.
But when I applied for leave, the principal told me that I first needed a written permission from the Election Commission’s ERO (Electoral Registration Officer). After three months of repeated requests, I was granted paternity leave.
Notices are currently being served to voters at the polling station, so we can sit there and help those who come to get their issues resolved. But not many people are lining up at the polling station.
The booth assigned to me has many voters who are Central Government employees, including Group A and B officers. Most of them leave their offices around 6 or 7 pm, and many come even after 9 pm.
Many times I have returned from these visits at 10-11 pm because some voters are available only at that time.
We are supposed to be paid Rs 1,000 a month, and we are constantly reminded about the same. But ever since I have joined the election duty in May, I haven't received any compensation. Teachers who joined a year ago, too, haven’t been paid yet.
Many teachers come from as far as Noida and Ghaziabad for the Election Commission's mandated work. They have to report for SIR duty every day, including Sundays, and work at their respective polling stations. They are either working as BLOs or BLO supervisors.
However, there is no uniform rule across all the Assembly constituencies in Delhi. School principals dictate how the duties are to be carried out. Right now, since exams are going on, teachers are being told to come to school and perform their school duties until 11 or 11:30 am, and then go for the SIR work.
I don’t know what to do. I feel like I should quit my job, but I don't think it's even an option.
In January 2026, the Election Commission of India issued directions to the Chief Electoral Officers of all states regarding disciplinary action against the BLOs in cases of dereliction of duty or misconduct.
EC notice to BLOs.
EC notice to BLOs.
In a letter, the election body said that strict action, including suspension, will be taken against BLOs under such circumstances.
The Quint has also reached out to The Election Commission of India on the allegations made by the teacher. Their response is awaited. The story will be updated as and when they respond.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)