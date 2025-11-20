Delhi's Toxic Air Gave Me Lung Cancer. What Will It Take for Leaders to Act?

Delhi recently celebrated its “lowest average AQI in three years” for the first half of November. The mean AQI stood at 348—compared to 367 in 2024 and 376 in 2023. But to rejoice at 348 is delusional. The World Health Organisation guideline states that annual average concentrations of PM2.5 should not exceed 5 µg/m³, and 24-hour averages should not exceed 15 µg/m³ more than 3-4 days a year. Against this benchmark, Delhi’s air is not just unhealthy; it is catastrophic.

Anyone landing in Delhi knows this viscerally. The plane door opens, and the smell of smoke hits you. You don’t need monitors to tell you what your lungs already know.

The Supreme Court’s remark that “Delhi can’t be brought to a standstill” while rejecting pleas for drastic anti-pollution measures is profoundly tone-deaf. It trivialises the lived reality of millions who are already being forced to stand still—by breathlessness, disease, and shortened lifespans—because of toxic air.

If pollution were truly ‘not such a big deal,’ the Lords of our courts wouldn’t be asking their lawyers to appear virtually at this time— shielding themselves from toxic air while ordinary citizens are left to choke in it.