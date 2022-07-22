'Filth, Foul Smell Were the Highlights From My Visit to Noida's Som Bazaar'

Som Bazaar, an evening market, at Noida sector 44 is in thriving alongside filth.
(Image altered by The Quint/Aroop Mishra)
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor: Rajbir Singh
Som Bazaar, an evening market in Noida's Sector 44, deals with filth, dirt, and a foul smell on a daily basis. Since I live in Noida and have heard a lot about this market, I decided to give it a visit along with my friend Alok Kumar, who later helped me in capturing the state of the market through a mobile camera.
It is a big market for vegetables, clothes, and other essential items for daily needs. Close to this market, there is an empty ground where garbage has been dumped for a long time.
We decided to speak to both sellers and customers to understand the challenges that they are facing and the reason why there's such a huge pile of garbage near the market.
Sellers sitting right beside the pool of garbage at the Som Bazaar market.
A stray cow eating from the garbage near the Som Bazaar market.
On pointing out that there is vegetable waste also, the seller said, "Our vegetable waste gets disposed off in the morning. The waste that will be generated tonight will be disposed off. We have hired a cleaner, he collects the garbage and throws it in the waste bin."
Several sellers have to make such arrangements so that they don't have to stand in the dirt.
A fruit seller, in order to avoid the pool of filth, stands on a crate.
Upon further speaking with different sellers, many of them complained about the negligent behaviour shown by the authorities.
After speaking to several vendors, we have come to know that the garbage is not cleaned up during the rainy season. Now, the question is – is this place going to be dirty throughout the rainy season? Is this place going to be like this always and will it not be cleaned up? Are these vegetable sellers going to be forced to sell their vegetables amid the dirt and foul smell?
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)