'IAS Coaching Institute Took money But Failed To Give classes, Check Our Papers'

I am a civil services aspirant from Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. I joined the test series for the Civil Service Mains exam in December last year, about which I got to know through the UPSC Mains Psychology group on Telegram that they take online tests.

I gave them Rs 9,100 via Paytm. In the package, they were supposed to take 12 tests and every test paper would be checked within three days of the test.

But that didn't happen!

When I gave my first test, they didn't respond for 12-13 days. I made several calls and then that test paper was checked but that too wasn't checked properly.