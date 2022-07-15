'IAS Coaching Institute Took money But Failed To Give classes, Check Our Papers'

Civil services aspirants allege that the coaching institute duped them.
Illustration by The Quint/Vibhushita Singh
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
I am a civil services aspirant from Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. I joined the test series for the Civil Service Mains exam in December last year, about which I got to know through the UPSC Mains Psychology group on Telegram that they take online tests.
I gave them Rs 9,100 via Paytm. In the package, they were supposed to take 12 tests and every test paper would be checked within three days of the test.
But that didn't happen!
When I gave my first test, they didn't respond for 12-13 days. I made several calls and then that test paper was checked but that too wasn't checked properly.
Moin Ahmad, from Jammu & Kashmir, had registered for the test series at Magnus IAS Institute.
Later, when I gave the next test, my paper wasn't checked and despite making several calls they didn't check it and just made excuses.
After speaking to my fellow aspirants at the institute, I got to know that they too are facing the same issue. A fellow civil services aspirant, Honey George from Kerala had a somewhat similar story.
Honey George, from Kerala, had opted for a full course in Psychology.
"I made the first payment of Rs 12,500 (5 June 2021) and I was granted access to recorded videos. I went through the recorded videos and I found them vague. I was not able to completely comprehend what was being taught. So, I asked Ritwick to provide live sessions as he had mentioned before," says Honey.
On further conversation with her, I got to know that she was not provided with live classes and the people concerned started giving excuses.
She waited but proper classes never really happened, and they could arrange for 6-7 sessions only. And it was not just the two of us. There are at least 30-40 students who have been complaining about the issue.
Students have reached out to consumer court, made complaints with the cyber cell, and have been trying every possible way to get justice in the matter.
Another fellow aspirant who refused to be named said,
Several students say that they have gone through serious stress as they were unable to prepare for the exam due to the institute.
"After that, we have gone to the Cyber Cell and have used up all the formal channels, and it's now been 6-7 months but we don't yet have a solution," she adds.
We have been duped into making payments without availing of facilities. We want our money back. They have stopped taking our calls and responding to our messages.
The Quint reached out to the Magnus IAS Coaching Institute for their response. In a written response the institute says, "Our entire course is already published on the website. The classes, notes, study material, etc. Once the student makes the payment and is granted access to the website, he/she gets access and an option to download all our videos and notes."
However, the institute admitted to not being able to take the test series properly, "We have made reimbursements to students who have suffered as we ourselves were having a tough time with our team and their family's health during COVID."
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)