Mumbai Car Shed Protest: 'Aarey is Crucial For Us, Need To Save the Forest'

Aarey Forest is home to many species of birds and animals but now, this eco-sensitive zone is under threat after the formation of the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra. The government recently reversed the 2020 decision to relocate the Aarey metro car shed project.
Protest against the felling of trees in Aarey.
My first exposure to wildlife and nature was in the forests of Aarey. Since 1986, I’ve been exploring the forests and hills of Aarey. We’ve documented over 1,100 species in this area. Every time, during every walk, every trip, even while passing through, new things are constantly being seen here in Aarey. It’s not been explored enough.
The location where the metro yard is being planned is known to be a breeding ground for pythons. A large number of species of birds have been spotted here. It is a fantastic haven for butterflies as well. There is, in fact, even a butterfly park there, and a large number of migratory birds come there. The lakes and ponds here are known for hosting species that are breeding, like the Ibis, which is also a scheduled species.
Residents protesting at Aarey.
Sanjeev Shamanthul, secretary of the Democratic Youth Federation of India said, "Metro, bridges, and buildings can be rebuilt again, but the environment cannot. The government has other places available. We, as citizens, want a better and clean environment here with fresh air."
Activists and residents of Mumbai protesting against cutting down of trees in Aarey.
Experts also believe cutting down of trees would trigger the flood in the Mumbai region.
Aarey is full of trees, there are orchids, you can see foxtail orchids which are essential for honeybees and pollinators such as moths etc. It has got some grasslands, forests, and hills.
There are streams that originate from here. Whether it’s the metro yard, Bhawan, or any other projects, they are going to completely destroy the ecosystem and cause a huge amount of flooding downstream in the Mumbai region.
