'Foul Smell, Poisonous Emissions – Noida's Drain Has Added to Our Misery'
For the last 10 years, this drain has been a problem for residents and the govt continues to neglect this problem.
I'm Kangna Tandon, a resident of Noida sector 92. I have lived here for over a decade now and I’ve also been living with the foul smell of the drain in the air. I cannot even breathe or live properly here.
The drain flows right behind our complex. This creates so many issues for us. There are often many cases we hear of animals or children falling into the drain. Children and elderly people end up falling sick due to this.
With monsoon at the door, rains will not just bring relief, but also mosquitoes menace in our lives again.
I spoke with other residents of my sector to understand the issue better and how the foul smell and poisonous emissions from the drain has affected their lives.
Gayatri Singh, a resident of sector 92, said, "It’s very difficult to even take a walk in the morning as we breathe these poisonous gases. It becomes worse during the monsoon season. There's mosquitoes which lead to many diseases such as Dengue."
The residents are frustrated with this issue as this has been going on for years now.
Every morning for the last 15 years, I wake up to the stench that comes from these drains. The elderly and the kids are majorly affected by these hazardous gases. We have reached out to the authorities but in the last 15 years, I have seen no cleaning that has been done yet.Preeti Mehrotra, Noida resident
One of the major issues that we have been facing due to the poisonous emissions is our electrical appliances often get damaged very soon as these emissions can damage the copper wires.
Rajul Tandon, a resident who had been living in the society for over 12 years said, "all our electronic devices, appliances, and air-conditioners are getting damaged. Every time we call the electricians, they tell us it’s because of the gases that are coming from the drain. Almost every year, some or the other AC is hampered. It’s because of the gases that are emitted, it destroys the copper wires."
Why can’t Noida authority fix this? It’s not just the electrical appliances but also the air that we are breathing. It’s just such an unpleasant experience to even step out of our homes.Rajul Tandon, Resident
For the last 10 years, this drain has been a constant problem for all Noida residents and the government still continues to neglect this problem.
