'I Lost My Junior in Satya Niketan Collapse. My PG Is Just 5 Buildings Away'

Yesterday, 6 September, was a Sunday, and since college was off, a few of us were just at our PG in Delhi's Satya Niketan, doing nothing in particular. Suddenly, we heard an incredibly loud noise. At first, none of us understood what had happened.

When we went outside to check, we found out that a building had collapsed just five or six buildings away from ours.

Right after that, the electricity went out. All of us were standing out on the road, and honestly, we were scared.

This morning, I got the news that one of my juniors had died in the collapse.