Gurugram Driver Detained, Booked For Attempted Murder After Ramming Woman's Bike

As highlighted by The Hindu, Sia questioned Bainsla’s assertion that he did not know she was a woman and challenged his claim that the incident was accidental. She pointed to video evidence showing the car switching lanes and colliding with her bike, then fleeing the scene. Sia emphasised, “Aren’t these two videos enough? Why did you not stop to check on me? It was your responsibility to stop and check whether I had suffered any injuries after you knocked me down.”