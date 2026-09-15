Gurugram Driver Detained, Booked For Attempted Murder After Ramming Woman's Bike

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On 15 September 2026, Gurugram Police detained Kalyan Bainsla in Rajasthan after he allegedly rammed his car into a woman riding a sports bike on Golf Course Road. The incident, which occurred on 13 September, led to the addition of attempt to murder charges against Bainsla. The car involved was registered to an Army personnel and had been borrowed by the accused prior to the event. The victim, Sia, sustained injuries but survived.
According to The Indian Express, police initially registered a case for rash driving and endangering life, but after reviewing CCTV footage and conducting further investigation, Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (attempt to murder) was added to the FIR. Police spokesperson ASI Sandeep Kumar stated that the accused would be arrested soon and that strict action would be taken.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Bainsla was detained in Dausa, Rajasthan, hours after the attempt to murder charge was added. The viral video of the incident showed Sia being chased and signalled to stop by the driver before the collision. Sia alleged that the car occupants appeared intoxicated and that the driver’s actions were deliberate. Bainsla, however, claimed the collision was accidental and that he fled due to fear of mob violence.
As highlighted by The Hindu, Sia questioned Bainsla’s assertion that he did not know she was a woman and challenged his claim that the incident was accidental. She pointed to video evidence showing the car switching lanes and colliding with her bike, then fleeing the scene. Sia emphasised, “Aren’t these two videos enough? Why did you not stop to check on me? It was your responsibility to stop and check whether I had suffered any injuries after you knocked me down.”
Police confirmed that Sia’s statement would be formally recorded as part of the ongoing investigation as coverage revealed. Sia reiterated that the accused saw her long hair and gestured for her to stop, disputing his claim of ignorance regarding her identity. She also criticised the accused for not stopping after the collision and for focusing on the number of people in the video evidence.
Police took suo motu cognisance of the viral footage and registered the case at Sector 56 police station as analysis showed. The car’s owner confirmed that Bainsla had borrowed the vehicle two days before the incident. Police stated that the suspect had been identified and would be arrested soon.
In a statement, Bainsla’s lawyer alleged that the video was a stunt for social media attention as reporting indicated. The lawyer claimed the woman was riding at high speed and that the occupants of the car fled due to fear of lynching. However, Sia and her father maintained that the collision was deliberate and called for strict action.
“If you felt so sorry for me, why did you not stop at that time?” Sia stated in a video, directly addressing the accused’s claims of remorse.
Police teams have been formed to apprehend Bainsla, who is a gym owner and former kabaddi player from Palwal as further details emerged. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities reviewing all available evidence and statements.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.