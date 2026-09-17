A Widow, Pregnant Women, a Graduate: The Cost of Kuki-Naga Clashes in Manipur

Around 3 pm on 15 September, Tuesday, the sun was shining bright upon the heads of Pi Chonga Sitlhou and 28-year-old Kimboi Singson. The two women were busy working on a paddy field near their homes in Manipur's Tamenglong district when they were allegedly shot dead.

The paddy farm belonged to Sitlhou, a 76-year-old widow. Kimboi, a nursing graduate from Guwahati who was visiting her parents, was helping the elderly woman to collect firewood.

Jangminthang Singson, a distant kin of Kimboi, said that for her parents, the 28-year-old was the only hope. “They are deeply anguished. She wanted to work at a hospital eventually and pursue a career in nursing. She was set to return next month," Jangminthang, who is part of Kuki Inpi, the apex Kuki civil society organisation (CSO), told The Quint.

Upon hearing the gunshots, residents of the nearby Leisangphai village reached the site and found the bodies of the two women sprawled near the shrubs, with bundles of firewood lying astray.