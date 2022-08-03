'FAA Aspirants Like Me Are Protesting Against JKSSB For Stalling on Merit List'

FAA aspirants protesting against scrapping of merit list.
I am a Finance Account Assistance (FAA) aspirant and along with other aspirants, I have been protesting for more than 20 days over the decision taken by the Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) to scrap the merit list over alleged discrepancies.
We have cleared the exam and all document verification has also been done. Our names were on the merit list. Our only demand to the government is to release the provisional selection list as we cannot afford to let go of our efforts so easily. It took us years to prepare for this exam.
The exam was conducted on 6 March and the results were declared on 22 April. I am one of the students whose name was on the merit list. Our document verification started in May and by the end of the month, we were done with it and were waiting to receive our joining letters.
It is a very competitive exam; I was extremely happy that I got selected. My document verification was also done successfully. Ninety percent of the process was complete. I was just eagerly waiting to join the office. Then, we got to know that the exam merit list has been scrapped. I am in shock. I am having sleepless nights.
I spoke to another aspirant who shared the same concern as mine.
Several other aspirants are disturbed by JKSSB's decision to scrap the merit list as many of these students have waited for years to clear this exam.
We just want the board to be considerate towards us and understand that we are ready to cooperate with them in the process of enquiry. They should at least proceed with our joining process because we have already waited too long for this.
