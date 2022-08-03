'FAA Aspirants Like Me Are Protesting Against JKSSB For Stalling on Merit List'

Producer: Varsha Rani

Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia

I am a Finance Account Assistance (FAA) aspirant and along with other aspirants, I have been protesting for more than 20 days over the decision taken by the Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) to scrap the merit list over alleged discrepancies.

We have cleared the exam and all document verification has also been done. Our names were on the merit list. Our only demand to the government is to release the provisional selection list as we cannot afford to let go of our efforts so easily. It took us years to prepare for this exam.