'I'm Yet To Get Refund for Property Booked at Supertech Twin Towers in Noida'

The Supertech Twin Towers in Sector 93A, Noida, are set to be demolished on 21 August. The proposed 40-storey twin towers had 711 property buyers. I was one of them, and my dreams will turn to dust that very day.

Though a majority of buyers have been compensated as per the Supreme Court's guidelines, I am yet to receive my dues.

I booked a property at one of the Supertech Twin Towers on 10 October 2010, after which we kept giving payments. I got possession of the property in 2014. Then, we got to know that the towers' matter was sub judice, and later, a stay order came. And now, it's getting demolished.