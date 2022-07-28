'Please Provide Us With Anti-HIV Drugs To Fight Disease': AIDS Patients

It is not a secret that HIV is one of the most dangerous viruses that not only affects an individual physically but it also affects them mentally. In such a situation, medicine plays a key role in our fight against the virus.

What if these medicines are not easily available?

There has been a shortage of Antiretroviral drugs, the medicines against HIV, for the past 5-6 months. With no option left in front of us, we decided to protest outside the National Aids Control Organisation (NACO) in Delhi.