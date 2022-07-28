'Please Provide Us With Anti-HIV Drugs To Fight Disease': AIDS Patients

HIV+ patients have been protesting outside the NACO office since 21 July against the shortage of Antiretroviral drugs.
(Image altered by The Quint/Chetan Bhakuni)
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor: Harpal Rawat
Illustrator: Chetan Bhakuni
It is not a secret that HIV is one of the most dangerous viruses that not only affects an individual physically but it also affects them mentally. In such a situation, medicine plays a key role in our fight against the virus.
What if these medicines are not easily available?
There has been a shortage of Antiretroviral drugs, the medicines against HIV, for the past 5-6 months. With no option left in front of us, we decided to protest outside the National Aids Control Organisation (NACO) in Delhi.
The shortage of medicines is acute in the states like Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, and Uttarakhand. Since 10 July, even in Delhi, there are shortages of medicines.
We have been demanding from NACO to provide us with a sufficient amount of medicines but they say that the medicine should be easily available to us by the end of August since the earlier tender they floated couldn't be materialised.
It is our humble request to NACO, please provide us with the medicines whenever there is a shortage of medicine. As soon as we receive our medicines, we will thank NACO and stop our protest.
The Quint has reached out to National Aids Control Organisation (NACO) regarding the issue raised by the HIV+ patients. Their response is awaited. The story would be updated once the response is received.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)