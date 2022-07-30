'For Us PhD Scholars, Having No Stipend Means No Money To Pay Rent or Buy Books'

Phd scholars under Maulana Azad National Fellowship have not received stipend in months.
I am a research scholar from Assam and I avail the Maulana Azad National Fellowship, which is funded by the Ministry of Minority Affairs. PhD scholars like me, who are working under the same fellowship, have not received their stipend for the last few months.
PhD students are usually in the age group of 25-35; we dare to do PhD because there are schemes like this to fund our research. We cannot ask for money from our parents at this age. When there is an abrupt halt in the stipend, it gets very difficult.
Not just me, there are around 4,000 research scholars around the country who are going through the same situation.
Maria Khan, a research scholar from Uttar Pradesh, has not received her stipend since December 2021. Speaking about the same, she also mentioned how financially taxing this situation has turned out to be for her.
We have tried contacting the UGC and the ministry but we are being tossed between the two parties without any positive response.
Some students are on the verge of quitting their PhD because they are not getting fellowships. I request the authorities to kindly look into the matter and disburse our fellowship amounts as soon as they can.
The Quint has reached out to the University Grants Commission and the Ministry of Minority Affairs, and their response is awaited.
