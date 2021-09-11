Ambulance Stuck, Homes Flooded: My Journey on Waterlogged Streets of Ghaziabad

The roads were clogged and it soon became a nuisance for commuters as they had to travel to work and continue their day-to-day activities. I saw emergency vehicles like ambulances get stuck as there was no way to move. Cars malfunctioning due the rains were seen stranded on the road.

As I travelled further, I noticed that the waterlogging mainly occurred in Tilak Ram Colony, Raj Nagar Colony (Kavad Marg) and Indrapuri Colony.

A lot of protests have also been held by the residents of these colonies but the administration has done nothing till date.

Due to this, the chances of dengue-malaria outbreaks also increase. I hope the authorities take some action to avoid such a situation in the future.