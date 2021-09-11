Ambulance Stuck, Homes Flooded: My Journey on Waterlogged Streets of Ghaziabad

My journey on waterlogged streets of Ghaziabad.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Waking up to the smell of rains on a Saturday morning must've been soothing for many. But for me, that feeling didn't last too long.
I had to leave the comfort of my home in Dwarka and travel to Ghaziabad for some work. The best mode of transport on such a day is the Delhi Metro, given the traffic on the roads.
Heavy rains lashed Delhi-NCR on 11 September.
People had to walk through the dirty rain water.
Dirty drain water started to enter houses.
Mucky roads made it difficult to commute.
Rain damaged cars seen on the road.
But as soon as I reached Ghaziabad, it seemed to be a different city all together. There was waterlogging on most of the roads I took.
The residents of Loni, a residential colony in the Ghaziabad district, have to face this problem often during monsoons.
While I was in the rickshaw, I noticed dirty drain water entering the houses and shops. The elderly, children and women had to navigate their way through knee-deep water.
The roads were clogged and it soon became a nuisance for commuters as they had to travel to work and continue their day-to-day activities. I saw emergency vehicles like ambulances get stuck as there was no way to move. Cars malfunctioning due the rains were seen stranded on the road.
As I travelled further, I noticed that the waterlogging mainly occurred in Tilak Ram Colony, Raj Nagar Colony (Kavad Marg) and Indrapuri Colony.
A lot of protests have also been held by the residents of these colonies but the administration has done nothing till date.
Due to this, the chances of dengue-malaria outbreaks also increase. I hope the authorities take some action to avoid such a situation in the future.
Ambulance stranded in the rain water.
People helping a ambulance driver in the rain.
Water entering shops and homes.
People trying to navigate the standing water.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
