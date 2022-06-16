'I Saw How Kids Study While Braving the Sun in This Delhi Street School'

The street school is giving tuitions to around 250 kids inside temple compound for free.
(Photo: Vaishali Rastogi)
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
Education in India is not affordable for all, especially for parents who are dependent on daily wages. To help children who come from such households, I came across an NGO, Pehchan the Street School, in New Delhi's Indraprastha.
Over a weekend, when I went there, I saw that children were studying inside a temple compound in the scorching heat of Delhi where the temperature was hovering between 40°C and 45°C.
When I spoke to the teaching volunteers, I got to know that working professionals, students, and others offer tuition to these kids every Saturday and Sunday in the Anna Nagar Colony of Indraprastha.
Ishika Sharma, a commerce graduate, volunteers to teach kids
Shreya Suyal is one of the volunteers teaching the kids at the school.
Pushkar Kumar, a very bright child studying in Class VII at a nearby government school, says, "My father works as a guard and my mother is a homemaker. They don't have money to send me for tuition classes. Therefore, I come here to study."
Pushkar Kumar, a class VII student, attends the weekend coaching.
Irrespective of the weather conditions and the infrastructure of the surrounding, the dedication of these 250-odd children towards education is worth admiring.
Pooja Jagdeesh, mother of a child studying at Pehchaan
