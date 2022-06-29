'Virtual Reality Will Help Us Enhance Our Medical Training'

Student at Medisim VR lab.
(Image courtesy: Riddhi baid)
Virtual reality is expanding in the health care teaching setting. With Medisim VR (virtual reality), a med-tech company based out of Chennai is helping students enhance their surgical skills and training through virtual reality labs.
As a medical student myself, I feel this is a great opportunity for us. It will enhance our education immensely. One of the advantages of this is we get to practise, and improve our skills before we actually try this on patients. This enhances our confidence and is beneficial for both the patients and us.
Students trying their hands in the virtual reality labs.
We had our first session at the lab and we learnt the most basic, like, how to pick up stuff, hold stuff and just getting used to the environment. The best part about this is how immersive the entire experience is and I can really see myself learning in this.
Launch of virtual reality labs in Pondicherry.
Medical colleges can transform practical education through VR labs.
Sabarish Chandrasekaran, the co-founder and the CEO of the Medisim VR lab said, "Through this research, we’ve been able to achieve several breakthroughs and understood the effectiveness VR could have on medical training."
Dr Adith Chinnaswami, co-founder and CRO shared his experience with practical labs and how there was not a lot of practical training that was offered to them back in the day.
As the future workforce of India, I'm elated as this will help us be better-trained doctors and healthcare staff.
