'Surprised To See Single-Use Plastic Readily Used at Azadpur Mandi Despite Ban'

In order to phase out single-use plastic, the government-imposed ban on the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of identified single-use plastic items came into effect on 1 July 2022.

To see the impact of this ban, I visited Delhi's Azadpur Mandi and it was very surprising for me.

Polythene bags, one of the 19 banned items that were listed by the Central Pollution Control Board, were used normally by both buyers and sellers at the mandi.

On asking, they told me that there isn't a better alternative available to them. While there are alternatives, they are much costlier. For instance, paper bags are usually 2 to 3 times more expensive than the polythene bags.