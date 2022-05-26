We Can't Sell Our Flat, Greater Noida Authority Says Builder Faked Registry

Unable to sell our Greater Noida flat, builder faked registry
My son had bought a flat with a builder named Paramount, the possession of which we got in January 2020. I am its power of attorney holder. The flat was booked in Paramout Emotions of Greater Noida.
I got a call from Paramount that they had appointed Luv Mohan Gupta to help us with the registry of the flat.
I reached the registry office where representatives of Luv Mohan Gupta and the builder were present and registries of many flats were being processed.
Anuradha Diwan's son Sumeet Diwan and and daughter-in-law Aathira Poduval had bought the flat from Paramount.
However, this happiness didn't last long. In August 2021, we decided to sell the flat. When I went to get the NOC at the office of the builder, they informed us that Greater Noida authorities had put our flat on the list of 112 disputed flats.
I went to meet Narendra Bhushan, the CEO of Greater Noida Authority. I gave him a written complaint as well. He informed us that the signatures of the representatives of the Greater Noida authorities on our flat papers were fake.
This came as a shocker because we physically went to the registry office where our photographs and signatures were taken and everything was put on record.
The family had booked the flat in Paramout Emotions, Greater Noida.
The CEO also said that there was a nominal amount that the builder has to pay the authority for the registry. That amount has not been paid but the same was taken from us by the builder.
Since then, we have been running to various departments to resolve the issue but there has been no relief. We are financially bound now. We have taken a loan from the bank and are paying monthly EMIs.
Despite giving the full amount to the builder, the flat is yet to be registered in our name. Only the Greater Noida authorities and the UP Government can help us out, it seems.
(The Quint has reached out to the Paramount Group. Their response is awaited. The story would be updated once a response is received.)
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
