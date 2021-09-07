Waste to Energy Plant Proposed in Protected Aravallis: Why Citizens Protested

After obtaining Environmental Clearance based on the submission of a faulty Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is all set to build a 15 MW waste-to-energy plant in the ecologically sensitive forest land and now wants to expand its capacity to 25 MW.

At the public hearing, objection letters were submitted by many citizens and groups, such as Citizens for Clean Air and NCR Waste Matters. Many Solid Waste Management Experts like Dr Shyamala Mani, Shibu Nair from Kerala and pan India environment groups such as Vanashakti from Mumbai, Toxics Watch, SWMRT (Solid Waste Management Round Table) from Bengaluru sent their objection emails as well. This link gives detailed reasons why the Aravalli Bachao Citizens Group is fiercely objecting to the upcoming WTE plant in the Aravallis.