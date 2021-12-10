Peaceful Protest Against Aravalli Waste Burning Plant Disrupted by Police

Many residents have urged the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon to take responsibility of their waste instead of setting it ablaze.

Meanwhile, the Aravalli Bachao movement underlined that a joint statement from empanelled vendors for composting say that decentralised waste management is preferred under SWM Rules, 2016.

In Gurgaon, more than 140 bulk waste generators are managing kitchen waste without any dependence on Municipal infrastructure, proving it to be a successful model implemented by medium and small scale waste entrepreneurs.

Municipal corporation should leverage and support such enterprises to increase their reach, and also help them to explore opportunities in other streams of waste like dry waste etc. This will help in job creation and will also takes away the load from central Municipal waste management infrastructure.

