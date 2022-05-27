'Bengaluru's Unattended Wires Becoming a Serious Threat,' Say Residents

I met and spoke to a few locals around Benson town, RT Nagar, and Williams town in Bengaluru who have been struggling with this issue.

Jairaj, a resident of RT Nagar, said, "Wires and cables are dangling from the electric poles everywhere here. Cables drawn out by private agencies have been lying for weeks on roads. People are scared to walk outside during monsoons as they fear stepping on electric wires accidentally."