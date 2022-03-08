2 Years of Our Lives, Savings Wasted as Canadian Colleges Shut; Govt Please Help

In January this year, three Canadian Colleges – Collège de comptabilité et de secrétariat du Québec, College de I’Estrie, and M College in Montreal City, declared itself bankrupt, and then it was abruptly shut. Around 2,000 Indian students had taken admissions at these colleges.

I am also one of them.

There were over 1,100 students who were attending the physical classes from Canada, while a little over 600 students were attending online classes from India.