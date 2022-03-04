'In Bunkers Without Electricity After Russia Shelled Ukraine's Power Plant'

Indians students stranded in Sumy Oblast ask for help.
(Image courtesy: The Quint)
Last night, we all rushed to the bunkers after our hostel authorities informed us about a bright light that was seen near our place. This has been happening for a long time now. Every time we sense any kind of tension, we rush to the bunkers to hide there.
Later, we got to know that the thermal power plant had been destroyed.
Sumy Oblast lies in the eastern part of Ukraine 333 km from the national Capital, Kyiv.
The light from the nuclear plant on fire.
Life has become very uncertain here and we are living without electricity, I don't know for how long even my phone will work. Even the water supply has stopped.
So, I'm requesting the Indian government to evacuate us. Just do the evacuation as soon as possible because we wouldn't have time later on because such a huge number of students are here.
