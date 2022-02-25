Demanding Jobs, Hundreds Of BSF & CISF Aspirants Protesting in Jammu

India is going through a very bad phase when it comes to employment. As per a report by Centre for Monitoring India (CMIE), India has 53 million unemployed people as of December 2021.

The situation is very much the same in Jammu as well. For at least a year, hundreds of unemployed aspirants of Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) recruitments rally of 2019 have been protesting in Jammu at various places.

On Thursday, 17 February, these aspirants tried to block the main bridge over Tawi River demanding to join the force, the tests of which they say, they have qualified.

They were detained by the police and later in the day, they were released. We went to speak to some of these aspirants.