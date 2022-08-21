World Senior Citizen's Day 2022: History, Significance, and Celebrations

World Senior Citizens Day recognises seniors who have spent their lives contributing to society and have impacted everyone’s lives for the better.

There are several advancements that have Improved the healthcare, and productivity of older citizens, helping them to stay more active and helping them with more opportunities. The country’s foundation and stable sectors are the results of the hard work of our senior citizens and they deserve all our gratitude.

It was in 1988 when US President Ronald Reagan took the initiative to honour seniors when he signed Proclamation 5847 and marked 21 August as the day to honour and celebrate the seniors.

Reagan himself set an example for everyone. He was 69 years old when he became the president of the US on 20 January 1981. Reagan lived till the ripe old age of 93. At the time, he was not the oldest person to be elected president, but he was also the oldest when his term ended at 77 years and 349 days.

According to the US Census Bureau, approximately 78 million people aged 65 and older will reside in America by 2035.