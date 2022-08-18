Karnataka Govt Makes National Anthem Compulsory in All Schools, PU Colleges

The Karnataka government has issued an order mandating all schools and pre-university colleges in the state to make students sing the national anthem every morning, during the mass prayer.

The order dated 17 August is applicable to all government, aided and private schools and pre-university colleges.

According to the order, despite the government order being in force in this regard, some primary and secondary schools in Bengaluru have not been practising the mass singing of the national anthem during morning prayers, and the government has received complaints about this.