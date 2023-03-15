World Consumer Rights Day 2023 Date: Theme, History, and Significance

World Consumer Rights Day 2023. Know the date, theme, history, and significance.
(Photo: iStock)
World Consumer Rights Day is observed annually on 15 March. The day is recognised to create global awareness about the rights and needs of consumers.
This year, World Consumer Day falls on Wednesday, 15 March 2023. One of the primary reasons behind celebrating World Consumer Day is to highlight the fundamental rights of all consumers, honouring and respecting them, and making sure to protect them.
Let us read about the theme, history, significance of World Consumer Rights Day 2023.
Every year the World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated under a specific theme. This year the theme of World Consumer Rights Day 2023 is "Empowering Consumers Through Clean Energy Transitions."
According to the Consumer International, "This year, the Membership of Consumers International 200 consumer groups in 100 countries selected 'Empowering Consumers Through Clean Energy Transitions' as our global theme. Amidst the greatest cost-of-living crisis in a generation and as the energy world drastically responds to supply and climate issues, we have a core role to play in delivering a just transition for consumers."
The first ever World Consumer Rights Day was started by the Consumer International, a membership organisation for consumer groups around the world. It is a global organisation that ensures the protection and right use of consumer rights all around the world. Consumer International was founded in the year 1960 as an independent and influential voice for consumers.
World Consumer Rights Day was first celebrated in the year 1983. Every year, we observe World Consumer Rights Day on 15 March because on the same date, US President John Fitzgerald Kennedy introduced four important consumer rights while delivering a speech to Congress. These four important consumer rights are:
Right to safety
Right to be informed
Right to choose
Right to be heard.
The main significance behind celebrating World Consumer Rights Day is to make sure that people are aware about their rights as consumers, and that they do not fell prey to fraudulent products and companies.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)