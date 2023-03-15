World Consumer Rights Day 2023 Date: Theme, History, and Significance

World Consumer Rights Day is observed annually on 15 March. The day is recognised to create global awareness about the rights and needs of consumers.

This year, World Consumer Day falls on Wednesday, 15 March 2023. One of the primary reasons behind celebrating World Consumer Day is to highlight the fundamental rights of all consumers, honouring and respecting them, and making sure to protect them.

Let us read about the theme, history, significance of World Consumer Rights Day 2023.