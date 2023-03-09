World Kidney Day 2023: Theme for This Year, History, Significance, & Importance

World Kidney Day is a health awareness campaign that is observed across the world every year on the second Thursday of March. This year, World Kidney Day 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, 9 March, all over the globe. It is important to note that this is a global campaign that raises awareness about the importance of kidney health and how kidney diseases can be a major life threat. Everyone should take World Kidney Day seriously and know more about it.

World Kidney Day is celebrated every year with a different theme. Everyone should note that the World Kidney Day 2023 theme is already announced. This day is celebrated grandly worldwide so that more people take interest in knowing about the different kidney diseases. It is crucial to take precautions from the beginning to avoid major kidney problems.