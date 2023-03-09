World Kidney Day 2023: Theme for This Year, History, Significance, & Importance

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lifestyle Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Kidney Day 2023: Theme for This Year, History, Significance, & Importance

World Kidney Day 2023: The day is observed on the second Thursday of March every year, across the globe.
Raajwrita Dutta
Lifestyle
Published:

World Kidney Day 2023 will be observed on 9 March 2023.

(Photo: iStock)

World Kidney Day is a health awareness campaign that is observed across the world every year on the second Thursday of March. This year, World Kidney Day 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, 9 March, all over the globe. It is important to note that this is a global campaign that raises awareness about the importance of kidney health and how kidney diseases can be a major life threat. Everyone should take World Kidney Day seriously and know more about it.

World Kidney Day is celebrated every year with a different theme. Everyone should note that the World Kidney Day 2023 theme is already announced. This day is celebrated grandly worldwide so that more people take interest in knowing about the different kidney diseases. It is crucial to take precautions from the beginning to avoid major kidney problems.

Here is the history, significance, and theme of World Kidney Day that everyone should note. People must know that the day is observed on the second Thursday of March annually.

World Kidney Day 2023: History

World Kidney Day is a recent phenomenon and it was first celebrated in 2006. The International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF) together observed the day in 2006 for the first time.

Around 66 countries observed this day in 2006, however, within two years, the number increased to 88 countries. More countries became aware and wanted to spread information about World Kidney Day.

The main aim behind celebrating the day is to raise awareness about the importance of kidneys. The day talks about the various diseases that can affect our kidneys. Everyone should detect kidney problems at an early stage and focus on preventing them.

World Kidney Day 2023: Theme

Everyone should note that the World Kidney Day 2023 theme is "Kidney Health for All - Preparing for the unexpected, supporting the vulnerable". It is important to create awareness about the problems faced by patients suffering from chronic kidney diseases.

People must focus on the theme for this year and try to create awareness about chronic kidney diseases and their effects on one's life.

World Kidney Day 2023: Importance

World Kidney Day is observed across the globe to educate and inform people about the risk factors of various kidney diseases. Sometimes these diseases occur silently and lead to serious health complications.

If people start detecting kidney diseases early, they can prevent other health issues. Therefore, celebrating this day and creating awareness among people is extremely important.

