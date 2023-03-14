International Day of Mathematics 2023: Theme, History, Importance & Significance
International Day of Mathematics 2023: The day is celebrated on 14 March, every year across the globe.
International Day of Mathematics (IDM) is observed on 14 March, every year. International Day of Mathematics 2023 will be celebrated on Tuesday, 14 March, by people across the globe. The day is also known as Pi Day in different countries. It is a worldwide celebration and people like to observe this day every year. All countries take part in the celebration by organising activities and programmes for students and the general public. Everyone takes part in these events.
The activities and programmes organised on the International Day of Mathematics (IDM) helps to create awareness among people who do not know about the importance of the day. It is important to note that the International Day of Mathematics is led by the International Mathematical Union. Everyone should know about the significance of the day and why it is so popular.
Here is everything you should know about the International Day of Mathematics (IDM) 2023 as we are gearing up to celebrate it on Tuesday, all across the world.
International Day of Mathematics (IDM) 2023: Theme
The theme for the International Day of Mathematics (IDM) 2023 is "Mathematics for Everyone". Everyone should plan their events and activities based on the theme for this year.
The day is celebrated with a different theme every year. The IDM 2023 theme is already decided and everyone should take note of it. Schools and other organisations should plan programmes accordingly.
International Day of Mathematics 2023: History
The International Day of Mathematics (IDM) was formally announced by UNESCO at the 40th session of the General Conference. It took place on 26 November 2019. As per the latest details available, the first celebration of this day was conducted on 14 March 2020.
Since then, the day has been observed on 14 March, with a different theme. The countries come up with creative and unique ways to celebrate the International Day of Mathematics.
International Day of Mathematics 2023: Importance
We celebrate International Day of Mathematics to create awareness about the importance of studying mathematics. Mathematics plays a key role in our daily lives and it also helps to make technological inventions.
The subject helps to improve our quality of life so everyone should know the importance of maths. This important day focuses more on the subject and why everyone should understand it to live a better life.
