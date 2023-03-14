International Day of Mathematics 2023: Theme, History, Importance & Significance

International Day of Mathematics (IDM) is observed on 14 March, every year. International Day of Mathematics 2023 will be celebrated on Tuesday, 14 March, by people across the globe. The day is also known as Pi Day in different countries. It is a worldwide celebration and people like to observe this day every year. All countries take part in the celebration by organising activities and programmes for students and the general public. Everyone takes part in these events.

The activities and programmes organised on the International Day of Mathematics (IDM) helps to create awareness among people who do not know about the importance of the day. It is important to note that the International Day of Mathematics is led by the International Mathematical Union. Everyone should know about the significance of the day and why it is so popular.