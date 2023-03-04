National Safety Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, and Significance

National Safety Day is celebrated on 4 March every year in India. The main aim of the day is to highlight safety measures and make sure that people are aware of them and follow them to avoid accidents at work. 4 March also marks the beginning of the National Safety Week in India. The National Safety Week is observed from 4 to 10 March annually. National Safety Day commemorates the establishment of the National Safety Council in 1966.

The National Safety Council is an NGO that works to raise awareness about safety protocols related to road safety, human health safety, and environmental safety. Let's know about the history, significance, and theme for National Safety Day 2023.