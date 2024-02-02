Winter Saree Ideas: 6 Ways To Slay a Saree In Cold Weather

winter saree fashion
(Image: iStock)
Most of the women in India consider saree as the most beautiful outfit worn by them considering that they can be worn in various styles and at various occasions. There's no occasion where a saree will be an over-the-top outfit. It is because there are varieties of silks, cotton, prints, and patterns used to make you look the best. You can wear a saree in different styles and make a few changes to suit your style, occasion, and weather. It may seem challenging to slay a saree during winter but we have a few tips and tricks that will help you look ethereal in your choice of sarees.
The looks will not only make you look classy and stylish but will also help you stay warm so that you can enjoy parties and weddings stress-free.
1. Choosing a blouse is one of the main key points to complete a saree look. Sarees are always available with a readymade blouse or a cloth piece that can be stitched as per your style but winters are not for blouses made of silk, cotton, or any normal fabric. Thus, choose warm sweaters to stay warm and give your look a new twist. Mock-neck, turtle-neck, and round-neck sweaters will do the job well. You can always have a black and white sweater to go with all colors or contrast has never been out of fashion.
2. Warm outerwear is one of the easiest ways to wear a saree and stay warm in peak winter climates. You need to choose a trench coat that fits and has a perfect blend of function and fashion to strike a balance between chic and practical winter looks. You can always pin trenches with a broach or heavy jewelry to elevate the look.
3. Choose the right Cardigan- We used the round neck sweaters as a blouse but we can also use the front-open sweaters and cardigans to elevate the look. You can wear the cardigans over the saree and choose the cardigans depending on the occasion. You can get various types of cardigans in the market including V-neck, open-fronted, embroidered, self-knit texture, cable designs, etc.
4. Shawls are a must-have in every woman’s wardrobe. There are varieties of shawls available in the market. You can style a shawl in various interesting ways like- draping it as a Pallu, wrapping it in the traditional shawl style, wrapping it around the neck, or using it as a nice thick belt to cinch the shawl around your waist. Shawls are easy to since they are light and warm. You can also try out stoles as an interesting variation on your sarees.
5. Denim is evergreen when it comes to fashion and we have seen it in fashion for decades. People find a way or two to utilize denim in their style quotient. Denim jackets can be used to take the winter saree look a notch higher. There are blue, white, and black denim jackets that can be paired with different colors. Blue ones go well with shades of blue, white, cream, and grey.
6. Leather jackets or blazers have been a classic fit that should be a part of every woman's wardrobe. The black leather blazer gives all classy and old-money vibes and if you can rock the look with a saree then you can be the real stylist.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)