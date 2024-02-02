Winter Saree Ideas: 6 Ways To Slay a Saree In Cold Weather

1. Choosing a blouse is one of the main key points to complete a saree look. Sarees are always available with a readymade blouse or a cloth piece that can be stitched as per your style but winters are not for blouses made of silk, cotton, or any normal fabric. Thus, choose warm sweaters to stay warm and give your look a new twist. Mock-neck, turtle-neck, and round-neck sweaters will do the job well. You can always have a black and white sweater to go with all colors or contrast has never been out of fashion.

2. Warm outerwear is one of the easiest ways to wear a saree and stay warm in peak winter climates. You need to choose a trench coat that fits and has a perfect blend of function and fashion to strike a balance between chic and practical winter looks. You can always pin trenches with a broach or heavy jewelry to elevate the look.

3. Choose the right Cardigan- We used the round neck sweaters as a blouse but we can also use the front-open sweaters and cardigans to elevate the look. You can wear the cardigans over the saree and choose the cardigans depending on the occasion. You can get various types of cardigans in the market including V-neck, open-fronted, embroidered, self-knit texture, cable designs, etc.