Denim Brands Looking for a Model? Anil Kapoor Has a Message
“As you get older, the only thing that you should let fade are your denims,” wrote Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor can't help but look dapper in any outfit. The actor shared a throwback picture of himself and a recent one on his Twitter. The throwback happened to be from the year 1980, clicked in Kolkata while the other one is a 2021 click from Mumbai.
The commonality in both the pictures were the denim outfits. Anil Kapoor wrote in his caption: "As you get older, the only thing that you should let fade are your denims".
The 64-year-old actor, in his tweet asked denim brands if they are looking for "a male model" and said that they could call him to serve the purpose. "Denim brands if you are looking for a male model.. Call me," tweeted Anil Kapoor.
Actor Anil Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix thriller AK vs AK, co-starring filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Last year, he also featured in Malang, co-starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor has super busy schedule ahead.
He will next be seen in Dharma Productions' Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The actor also signed Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra.
