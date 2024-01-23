Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Ananya Panday Makes Paris Fashion Week Debut With Rahul Mishra's Sieve Dress

Ananya Panday Makes Paris Fashion Week Debut With Rahul Mishra's Sieve Dress

Ananya Panday makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week in Rahul Mishra's iconic Sieve Dress.
Ananya Panday Debuts at Paris Fashion Week

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Ananya Panday, the young Bollywood actor, made a stunning appearance as the showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra at the ongoing Paris Haute Couture Week 2024. Not only did she turn heads with her graceful walk, but she also gained recognition as the youngest Bollywood actor to grace the ramp at such a prestigious event.

Ananya dazzled in a chic black mini dress with a butterfly theme. Her eye-catching outfit featured a large sieve embellished with butterfly motifs incorporated into the dress design. Complementing the ensemble, she sported a sophisticated hair bun and stepped out in elegant black high heels.

Take a look:

Ananya was last seen in the Netflix film Kho Gaya Hum Kahan.  It also had Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, and was directed by Arjun Varain Singh.

