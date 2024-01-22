ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Alia Bhatt's Ramayana-Themed Saree at Ram Mandir Inauguration Day Wows Netizens

Several Bollywood celebrities arrived for the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on 22 January.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Alia Bhatt was among the many Bollywood celebrities who arrived in Ayodhya for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple on Monday, 22 January. Like other visitors, Alia was also dressed in traditional attire. However, the actor stood out from the crowd with her Ramayana-inspired saree, which caught the internet's attention.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

A fanpage on X shared some zoomed-in pictures of the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor's outfit that featured the saree's border, which depicted embroidered motifs of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman, and the Ram Setu.

Have a look:

Alia also carried a shawl and a purse along with her turquoise-coloured saree, which were made from the same material and had intricate details. Praising Alia's look, one user wrote on X, "Love love her every outfit these days."

Here's how others reacted:

Several Bollywood celebrities arrived for the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on 22 January.
Several Bollywood celebrities arrived for the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on 22 January.
Several Bollywood celebrities arrived for the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on 22 January.

Alia was accompanied by her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, in Ayodhya. Several other prominent personalities, such as Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, and Jackie Shroff, were part of the Ram Mandir inauguration on Monday.

On the work front, Alia is currently shooting for her next film, Jigra, alongside The Archies star Vedang Raina.

Also Read

'Return of My Jigra': Karan Johar Announces Alia Bhatt's Next Film 'Jigra'

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Alia Bhatt   Ram Mandir   Ayodhya 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×
Join Us On: