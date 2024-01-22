Alia Bhatt's Ramayana-Themed Saree at Ram Mandir Inauguration Day Wows Netizens

Alia was accompanied by her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, in Ayodhya. Several other prominent personalities, such as Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, and Jackie Shroff, were part of the Ram Mandir inauguration on Monday.

On the work front, Alia is currently shooting for her next film, Jigra, alongside The Archies star Vedang Raina.