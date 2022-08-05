Varalakshmi Vratam 2022: Date, Significance, Rituals, and Mantras

Varalakshmi Vratham is celebrated to worship the Goddess Laxmi. People observe fast on this day. Varalakshmi Vratham holds great religious significance in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Odisha.

Varalakshmi Vratham is celebrated on the second Friday of Shukla Paksha in the Sawan month. Varalakshmi Vratham will be observed on Friday, 5 August this year. It is believed that the eight forces of the world are known as Ashta Lakshmi and they are:

Aadi Lakshmi (Force) Dhan Lakshmi (Wealth) Dhairya Lakshmi (Courage) Santaan Lakshmi (Children) Vidhya Lakshmi (Wisdom) Vijaya Lakshmi (Success) Dhaanya Lakshmi (Food) Gaja Lakshmi (Strength)

Let's know about the pooja timings, vidhi, rituals, and mantras that are important for Varalakshmi Vratham.