Maha Shivratri 2022: Foods For Healthy Fasting

Mahashivratri will be celebrated on 1st March this year. It is an important religious festival for the Hindus which is celebrated in the honour of Lord Shiva. Mahashivratri can be referred to as 'Great night of Shiva' and it falls in the sacred month of Phagun as per the Hindu calendar.

People who celebrate the festival not only chant prayers and sing hymns but also observe a fast which is referred to as 'Mahashivratri Vrat'. Many people even observe 'Nirjala vrat' in which they have to stay without food and water. It is one of the toughest fasts and very few can observe it for the entire day.