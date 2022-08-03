Raksha Bandhan 2022: Correct Date, Timings, and Rituals

The auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan is right around the corner, and siblings cannot wait to celebrate the festival with their family.

This festival is an important occasion for brothers and sisters. It is marked on the full moon day or Purnima of Shravan or Sawan month. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi on their brothers' wrists and wish for their long, prosperous, and happy life.

The brothers promise to fulfill their responsibility and protect their sisters throughout their lives. This Hindu festival symbolises the loving bond between a brother and sister. As per religious beliefs, tying a rakhi has a lot of importance and brings prosperity.

This year, people are confused about the date of this festival. While some people believe that Raksha Bandhan falls on Thursday, 11 August, others claim that it will be celebrated on Friday, 12 August. So, we are here to clear all your doubts.