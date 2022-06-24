'Amazing Kerala Package' by IRCTC: Now Visit Kerala at a Budget-Friendly Price

IRCTC offers the most budget-friendly tour package to Kerala
(Photo Courtesy: istockphotos)
Good news for tourists, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come up with the best Kerala tour package (Amazing Kerala Package) that will give you more than one reason to be happy.
Through this Kerala tour package by IRCTC, tourists will enjoy the best ever tour to Kerala in a budget-friendly amount. The Kerala tour package by IRCTC will start from Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow and will include a tour to beautiful cities like Alleppey, Munar, Thekkady, and many more.
The monsoon has already started in most of the states of India and it is the best time for tourists to visit beautiful places like Kerala. Monsoon is the best season to visit and enjoy the beautiful landscapes of Kerala. The monsoon season adds to the beauty of Kerala and tourists like to enjoy the rainfall, greenery, meadows, and the beautiful pleasant weather.
The IRCTC's wonderful tour package for Kerala is called the 'Amazing Kerala Package'. The Amazing Kerala Package will commence from 12 August 2022 and will end on 17 August 2022. Another 'Amazing Kerala Package' will be available for tourists in the month of December, starting 24 December 2022 till 29 December 2022. The Amazing Kerala Package will be available from Lucknow. From Lucknow, the tourists wil be taken to Kochi by flight. This will not only save the time of tourists but also money that they can utilize in exploring the beautiful places of Kerala. For more details, please check the official website of IRCTC tourism (irctctourism.com).
The Price of the Amazing Tour Package varies depending on the number of occupancies. Following is the price of Amazing Tour Package for difefrent occupancies:
Single Occupancy: Rs 61,000/-
Double Occupancy: Rs 47,000/-
Triple Occupancy: Rs 45,000/-
The IRCTC's Amazing Kerala Package includes the following:
An economy class flight ticket from Lucknow to Kochi.
Bus fare
Travel Insurance
Hotel charges
Food (Breakfast, lunch,and dinner)
Guide charges
Now booking Kerala tour pacakges by IRCTC has become easy. Follow the below steps.
Go to the official website of IRCTC tourism (irctctourism.com).
On the homepage, click on 'Holidays'.
Seclect packages like air, land, and rail tour packages.
submit the details like tour starting date, number of individuals , and so on.
Hit the 'book now' button.
Make sure to confirm your tour package booking.
