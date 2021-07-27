IRCTC Launches 'Enchanting Kerala' Tour Package, Check Details

IRCTC 'Enchanting Kerala' will begin from 10 September 2021.
IRCTC 'Enchanting Kerala' tour package: Here's everything you need to know about it

(Photo: iStock)

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a special tour package for the people who are looking for some place for a week long vacation. This tour package titled 'Enchanting Kerala' takes you to a trip of Cochin, Kumarakom, Munnarm, and Kumarakom.

IRCTC 'Enchanting Kerala': Package Details

  • Package Name - 'Enchanting Kerala'

  • Travelling Mode - Flight

  • Destinations Covered - Cochin, Munnar, Thekkady, Kumarakom

  • Departure Time - Ahmedabad - 09:25

  • Arrival Time - Kochi - 12:00

  • Class - Comfort

  • Departure Date- 10 September 2021

  • Meal Plan - MAP (Breakfast & Dinner)

  • Duration - 5 Nights/6 Days

Moreover, the package includes 3 star accommodation at all places and all transfers and sightseeing by AC vehicle.

Enchanting Kerala Package Tariff (Per person)

  • Adult on single occupancy: Rs 35,000

  • Adult on double occupancy: Rs 25,000

  • Adult on triple occupancy: Rs 23,500

Cancellation Policy

A specific amount will be deducted from the total amount, in case any passenger(s) wants to cancel their booking.

  • 21 days prior (excluding departure date): 30 percent of the package cost

  • 21 - 15 days (excluding departure date): 55 percent of the package cost

  • 14 - 08 days (excluding departure date): 80 percent of the package cost

  • 08 - 0 days/ No show: 100 percent of the package cost

According to IRCTC Tourism website, "All passengers travelling to Kerala are required to be in possession of RT-PCR negative report not earlier than 72 hours prior to departure. RT-PCR timeline starts from the swab collection time." However, infants up to 2 years are exempted from RT-PCR testing, it added. Other Covid-19 safety protocols will also be followed during the tour.

Published: 27 Jul 2021,05:40 PM IST
