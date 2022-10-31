7 Hair Care Tips to Maintain Healthy Coloured Hair

Tips to maintain healthy coloured hair.
Coloured hair has become the trend of the hour. Everyone wants to flaunt their colored hair but also wants to avoid the dry, damaged locks. The chemicals in the colour often penetrate the deeper layers of the hair and at times cause damage to the roots as well. People flaunt different shades of red, pink, blue, grey, and brown but no one wants the hair to get damaged and become dry or frizzy.
Thus here are a few tips that will help you keep your hair in place and healthy even after you have gotten them coloured. Another plus point is that you don't have to spend a lot of money to do so. You can try these tricks at home itself.
No hair stylist at the salon must have informed you unless they are highly qualified and professional that it is a bad idea to wash your hair within 72 hours of getting it coloured. Make sure to not wash the freshly coloured hair since the colour will also wash off and the hair is more porous and thus susceptible to damage.
People with colouured hair should not wash their hair frequently. Few people wash their hair every day, that's the worst idea but you should wash your hair once or twice a week to keep the vibrancy and colour intact.
You can rather use a dry shampoo to get rid of the greasiness and gunk on your hair that will not damage your coloured hair and make sure to choose a shampoo that is curated for coloured hair and helps you get rid of the dirt as well.
Another important thing that people will coloured hair forget is that they wash their hair often and that too with regular shampoo. Regular shampoo is harsh on the coloured hair, damages the hair cuticles, may give your hair colour a faded shade, and moreover result in pH imbalance. Thus choose shampoos curated especially for coloured hair.
Never forget to apply hair conditioner. Conditioners are the protective layer between the environment and your hair. These will help lock in the moisture and keep the cuticles healthy, soft, and glossy. Make sure to choose a coloured hair-friendly conditioner.
6. You must use a deep hair treatment once in a while to replace the protein loss that your hair went through after you get your hair coloured. You can visit a salon or buy protein-rich hair masks that will help you get shinier, softer hair in 30 minutes.
7. Make sure to avoid the use of hair styling products and appliances since they damage the hair even more leaving them susceptible to breakage, dryness, and damage. Use a hair serum or heat protectant if you style your hair once in a while.
