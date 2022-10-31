7 Hair Care Tips to Maintain Healthy Coloured Hair

Coloured hair has become the trend of the hour. Everyone wants to flaunt their colored hair but also wants to avoid the dry, damaged locks. The chemicals in the colour often penetrate the deeper layers of the hair and at times cause damage to the roots as well. People flaunt different shades of red, pink, blue, grey, and brown but no one wants the hair to get damaged and become dry or frizzy.

Thus here are a few tips that will help you keep your hair in place and healthy even after you have gotten them coloured. Another plus point is that you don't have to spend a lot of money to do so. You can try these tricks at home itself.