10 Easy DIY Halloween Costume Ideas 2022 for Kids To Enjoy a Spooky Festival

Halloween 2022: Here's the list of 10 Halloween costumes for kids.
(Photo: iStock)
With Halloween just around the corner, people are going gaga to get their hands on the best Halloween costumes that will not only be spooky but stylish as well. Kids are most enthralled by the Halloween costumes because they want to look the scariest among all and get as many candies as they want during the 'trick or treat' custom. Gone are the days when kids used to dress up like a princess, Superman, bored panda, Pokémon, and more.
Are you stuck at choosing a Halloween costume for your kid? Well, check out some of the easy DIY ideas and videos that we have mentioned below and try to make a Halloween costume at home for your kid that won't only be affordable but special too.
Let's check out the list of Halloween costumes below that you can easily make at home rather by using some easily available items.
Gingham Witch Halloween Costumes: Who does not like to dress up like a witch when it is Halloween. The witch costume will be even more special when you will make it yourself for your kid. All you need is a black and white gingham fabric, a needle, thread, and a scissor. Take a black and white gingham fabric and cut it into 31/20 rectangles with the help of a scissor.
On the top of the rectangle, leave two spaces for arm holes and sew rest of the ends together. Sew a channel by folding the top one inch of the fabric and leave a one inch opening at the ends. Pass a ribbon or a string through the channel that will be used to tie a knot. Pull the ribbon once it is attached to gather it at the top. Cut a strip of black eyelet fabric measuring 3 1/2 by 36 inches. Along one of the long sides, sew a hand-running stitch. To create gathers, tie a knot at one end and draw the string from the other direction. Use a snap or pin at the back of the costume. Use a witch's hat and some smokey make-up to finish the look.
Dairy Queen and Ice Cream Delivery Man Costume: This costume is an ideal fit for kids who do not like scary and peculiar Halloween costumes. For the ice cream delivery man costume, pair a yellow stripped T-shirt with white pants and a white cap, For the dairy queen costume, pair a pink ice-cream cone designed skirt, with pink and white coloured leggings and a cone-shaped hat. Finish both the looks with some funky make-up and some store-bought elements.
Flower Pot Halloween Costume: This is one of the easy and cute Halloween costumes that you can easily make at home using few supplies. Use a green leotard and tights, and with the help of a dark green embroidery thread, make leaf-shaped sleeves. Then make a petal-shaped face piece by using a cloth of any of the favourite colours of your child. Create a flower ballerina by using a a green tutu and finish the look with a little make-up.
Corn Halloween Costume: This is one of the last minute Halloween costumes inspired by a seven year old "Corn Kid" Tariq who broke the internet with his corn unique look. All you have to do is purchase an inexpensive green coloured sweatshirt and pair it with same colour leggings, tights, pants or skirt. Now paint a a paper egg carton with yellow colour and then create husks by gluing a green felt around it. Once it is ready, sew this onto your T-shirt. Finish the look by making a corn silk headband. Take a neutral coloured handband and get some raffia paper and wrap it around the headband to make it look like a corn hair and now your look is complete.
Bushel of Apples Costume: To make this Halloween costume at home, take a peck bushel basket and keep it open towards the bottom by removing the bottom piece. Grab some red suspenders and attach to this basket. Take some deflated red coloured balloons and then inflate them and put them into the basket to look like apples. Use a red felt beret with a felt to make the stem and leaf of apples. Finish the look with a red coloured hat and shoes.
Strawberry Halloween Costume: To make this Halloween costume at home, you will need some easily available items like a plain red dress, green cloth, a yellow felt, and a Stitch Witchery. Now cut seeds from a yellow felt and attach to the red dress with the help of a Stitch Witchery. Take the green cloth and make leaf shaped cutouts from it and attach them to the neck of the red dress. Now, attach the same green cloth with Stitch Witchery to a piece of green felt. On fabric, trace the hat, then cut it out. Cut a rectangle measuring 3 by 1 inches, roll it lengthwise into a tube, and glue the end in place. Use fabric glue to attach the stem to the hat's core. Add a tiny barrette with thread to the hat's underside.
Haunted House Halloween Costume: This is one of the best Halloween costume ideas for naughty kids who like to scare others. Find the full DIY tutorial below.
Handmade Wizard's Cloak Costume: This costume is very easy to make and does not require expensive items. Check the DIY video tutorial below.
BAT Halloween Costume: This is an easy DIY costume for toddlers especially. Check out the tutorial below.
Spooky Spider Halloween Costume: This is one of the easiest costume that you can make within 10 minutes, All you will need is a black shirt with long sleeves, blank pants, black socks, sewing needle, black thread, black yarn, and scissors. Check the below link for full DIY tutorial.
