Old NASA Visuals Falsely Peddled as Video Captured by ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3

Fact-Check: This video is unrelated and does not show the moon as captured by ISRO's Chandrayaan-3.
A video is going viral on social media to claim that it shows the moon's surface as captured by Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3.
What is the truth?: Neither does this video show the surface of the moon nor was it captured by Chandrayaan-3.
This video is from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Mars Opportunity Rover and dates back to 2007.
How did we find out?: On conducting a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video, we came across a similar picture on NASA's MARS Exploration Rovers Mission website dated 29 April 2007.
We found out that this image is related to Mars Opportunity Rover and it shows Mars' surface.
The rover was assessing a directional technique called "Field D-star" which helps the rover to outline optimum long-range drives around the hurdles.
We compared the keyframes of the viral video with the picture on the NASA website and found similarities.
Here is a comparison between the viral video and image on NASA's website.
Additionally, we did not find any such visuals posted by ISRO's official social media handles or website.
The Quint has reached out to the media representatives at NASA and the story will be updated when we get a response.
Conclusion: Clearly, the video is old and unrelated to ISRO's Chandrayaan-3.
