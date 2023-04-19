Solar Eclipse 2023: List of Things That People Must Avoid During Surya Grahan
Solar Eclipse 2023: Avoid eating, drinking, and other activities during Surya Grahan. Full list below.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The first solar eclipse of the current year is on Thursday, 20 April 2023. This solar eclipse will not be visible in India. As per astrology, the first solar eclipse of the year will occur in Aries and Ashwini Nakshatra.
From the astrological and scientific points of view, solar eclipse has great significance. As far as the year 2023 is considered, there will be four eclipses in this year, including two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses.
According to astrology, there are many things that people must avoid doing during a Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan. Let us check the list below.
List of Things To Avoid During Surya Grahan
Following is the list of things that people must avoid during a Solar Eclipse, if they believe in astrology.
Avoid Eating: As per astrology, people are prohibited to eat or cook at the time of Surya Grahan.
Pregnant Ladies Must Avoid Certain Things: During a Surya Grahan pregnant ladies are advised to be extra careful. They are not allowed to go out, cut and stitch anything, and other tasks. It is believed that doing all these things may have a negative effect on the baby.
Avoid Preparing Food Before Surya Grahan: Some astrologers believe that cooking food before Surya Grahan is inauspicious. In case, the food is pre-prepared, people can put basil leaves in it to avoid negative effects.
Avoid Watching Solar Eclipse With a Naked Eye: People are advised to avoid watching Solar Eclipse with a naked eye as it may harm their eyesight.
Avoid Sleeping and Travelling: Some astrologists suggest that people must not sleep or travel during Surya Grahan to avoid the effect of negative energies.
Do Not Eat: People are advised to refrain from eating and drinking during a Surya Grahan to ward off negative energies.
Avoid Starting a New Task or Work: The period of Surya Grahan is considered very inauspicious in astrology. Therefore, people are advised to avoid starting new work during a Solar Eclipse
Do Not Go Out: It is believed that during the time of Solar Eclipse, there is a lot of negative energy outside that may affect the health of people. Therefore, it is advised that people should not go outside and stay indoors.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.