Solar Eclipse 2023: List of Things That People Must Avoid During Surya Grahan

The first solar eclipse of the current year is on Thursday, 20 April 2023. This solar eclipse will not be visible in India. As per astrology, the first solar eclipse of the year will occur in Aries and Ashwini Nakshatra.

From the astrological and scientific points of view, solar eclipse has great significance. As far as the year 2023 is considered, there will be four eclipses in this year, including two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses.

According to astrology, there are many things that people must avoid doing during a Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan. Let us check the list below.