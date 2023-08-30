NASA Declared Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse in US: Date & Live Streaming Details

According to a report by NASA, an annual solar eclipse 'ring of fire' will be seen across the US on 14 October 2023. This solar eclipse will be observed by all the people located from Oregon to Texas, if the weather will be favorable, and skies are clear.

The ring of fire annual solar eclipse in US will cross North, South, and Central America. People in Western Hemisphere can witness this phenomenon easily.

People must refrain from looking directly at the Sun during a solar eclipse, and should use a specialized eye protection. Besides, they must follow the proper guidelines while observing a solar eclipse event.