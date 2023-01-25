Saraswati Puja 2023: Here Is a List of Simple and Easy Decoration Ideas

Check out the best Saraswati Puja Decoration Ideas below.
(Photo: iStock)
Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals that mark the arrival of spring season.
According to Hindus, Goddess Saraswati was born on the day of Basant Panchami, and that is why it is also know as Saraswati Jayanti.
Goddess Saraswati is considered an epitome of knowledge, wisdom, and art. People offer special Saraswati Puja at home, offices, and schools to seek divine blessings for a successful life.
This year, Basant Panchami falls on Republic Day i.e., 26 January 2023.
Young children and toddlers are introduced to the letters and words of education and the process is called as "Akshar Abhyasam or Vidyaarambham".
One of the important and interesting parts of Saraswati Jayanti is the Saraswati Puja decorations. People decorate offices, homes, temples, and other work places for worshipping the Goddess Saraswati.
Let us find some unique and interesting decoration ideas of Saraswati Puja 2023.
Background Decorations: On the occasion of Saraswati Puja, follow the steps mentioned in the videos below to make a perfect backdrop for Saraswati Puja. These are not only budget-friendly decoration ideas, but also simple and easy.
Rangoli Designs: Making rangoli is an important part of Indian festivities. On the occasion of Saraswati Puja, follow the simple and easy rangoli designs below and make your festival a memorable one.
Kite Decorations: Make beautiful kites and decorate them in your garden or living area on the occasion of Saraswati Puja. Check the video below and make unique and amazing kites.
Floral Decorations: Arrange different flowers like roses, jasmine, marigold and make backdrops from them. Yellow coloured flowers should be preferably used because it signifies wisdom and knowledge. Follow the video below to make floral decorations on this Saraswati Puja.
Saraswati Pandal Decoration: People spend lots of money in purchasing and designing a Saraswati Pandal. Here is an easy and simple video for you to make a Saraswati Pandal at home by using paper and cardboard.
