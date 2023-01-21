Basant Panchami 2023: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi & Mantras

Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja is a Hindu festival in which people worship Goddess Saraswati. It is celebrated on the fifth day of the month of Magh', marking the onset of the spring season.

Basant Panchami is referred to as an announcement of the arrival of Holi which takes place forty days later. In Panchami, Vasant Utsava is celebrated forty days before Spring because any season goes through a transitional period of 40 days before spring arrives.

People worship Goddess Saraswati on this day and it is believed that she grants us wisdom. Mustard flowers bloom in India during Basant Panchami and a field of mustard flowers resembles a bed of yellow flowers during the festival, yellow color is associated with the festival.

Let's know about the date, time, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, and mantra for Basant Panchami 2023.