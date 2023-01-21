Basant Panchami 2023: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi & Mantras

Happy Basant Panchami 2023
(Image: iStock)
Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja is a Hindu festival in which people worship Goddess Saraswati. It is celebrated on the fifth day of the month of Magh', marking the onset of the spring season.
Basant Panchami is referred to as an announcement of the arrival of Holi which takes place forty days later. In Panchami, Vasant Utsava is celebrated forty days before Spring because any season goes through a transitional period of 40 days before spring arrives.
People worship Goddess Saraswati on this day and it is believed that she grants us wisdom. Mustard flowers bloom in India during Basant Panchami and a field of mustard flowers resembles a bed of yellow flowers during the festival, yellow color is associated with the festival.
Let's know about the date, time, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, and mantra for Basant Panchami 2023.
Basant Panchami will be celebrated on 25 January 2023 from 12:34 PM to 26 January 2023 till 12:35 PM. People can celebrate Basant Panchami on 26 January from 7:12 AM to 12:35 PM.
On this day, people worship Goddess Saraswati by wearing yellow cloth because yellow is a symbol of prosperity, energy, and hope.
People also make yellow dishes at home and also offer yellow-colored things like turmeric, saffron, yellow flowers, and yellow sweets to Maa Saraswati.
On the day of Basant Panchami people try to please Mother Saraswati by chanting the mantras “Om Aim Hree Klein Maha Saraswati Devyai Namah ”.
It is believed that Goddess Saraswati may grant the wish of literacy in their in their home and children will be interested in reading and writing.
1. Ya Kundendu tushar har Dhavala ya Shubhra Strava
Ya Vinavardandmanditkra Ya shvetpadhamsana
Ya Brahma Achyut Shankar Prabhrtibhirdeveh sada Vandita
Sa Mam Patu Sarswati Bhagwati
Nihsheshjadyapaha.
2. Karenvinaparivadayanti yatha Japantimprenmalam
Maralprashtha Sansannimvishtha
Saraswati tam Sirasa Namami.
3. Shuklam brahmvihar sar parmamaddhamjaga jagad vyapanim
Vina Pustak dharinimbhaydam
Jadyandhkarapham
Hastesftikmalikam viddhatim padhamsne sansthitam
Vande tam Parmeshvarim Bhagwatim Buddhipradam shardam
