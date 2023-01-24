Basant Panchami 2023: Will Vasant Panchami Be Celebrated on 25 or 26 January?

Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami is one of the most important Hindu festivals that marks the birth anniversary of Goddess Saraswati and that is why it is also called as Saraswati Jayanti. The festival is generally observed on the 5th day of 'Magha' month and it is considered as beginning of the spring season in India.

Besides, Basant Panchami also marks the onset of Holi, which is celebrated approximately 40 days after the Vasant Panchami festival.

In India, Vasant Utsava is celebrated 40 days prior to the arrival of the spring season. People worship and offer special prayers for Goddess Saraswati to receive blessings and wisdom.

During the Basant Panchami festival, the mustard cultivation is in full bloom with beautiful yellow flowers and that is why Vasant Panchami is associated with yellow colour.