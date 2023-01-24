Basant Panchami 2023: Will Vasant Panchami Be Celebrated on 25 or 26 January?

Basant Panchami 2023 Date: Is Vasant Panchami on 25 or 26 January?
(Photo: iStock)
Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami is one of the most important Hindu festivals that marks the birth anniversary of Goddess Saraswati and that is why it is also called as Saraswati Jayanti. The festival is generally observed on the 5th day of 'Magha' month and it is considered as beginning of the spring season in India.
Besides, Basant Panchami also marks the onset of Holi, which is celebrated approximately 40 days after the Vasant Panchami festival.
In India, Vasant Utsava is celebrated 40 days prior to the arrival of the spring season. People worship and offer special prayers for Goddess Saraswati to receive blessings and wisdom.
During the Basant Panchami festival, the mustard cultivation is in full bloom with beautiful yellow flowers and that is why Vasant Panchami is associated with yellow colour.
According to Drik Panchang, this year, Basant Panchami will be celebrated on Thursday, 26 January 2023. The Vasant Panchami muhurat will be from 7:12 am to 12:34 pm. The duration of muhurat is 5 hours and 21 minutes.
Vasant Panchami Madhyahna Moment: 12:34 pm
Panchami Tithi Starts: 12:34 pm on 25 January 2023
Panchami Tithi Ends: 10:28 am on 26 January 2023
On the occasion of Basant Panchami, people perform a special ritual called Vidhya Arambha in which parents introduce their young children to the education, which is considered important and auspicious for their formal learning and overall intellectual development. Saraswati Puja is also performed in schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in which mustard and marigold flowers are presented before the Goddess Saraswati to seek her divine blessings.
