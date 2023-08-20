Sadbhavna Diwas 2023 Date: Popular and Famous Quotes by Rajiv Gandhi To Share

Sadbhavna Diwas 2023 date is stated here for the readers.
Sadbhavna Diwas is a day that is observed on 20 August, every year in India. It is an important day that promotes ideals of peace, harmony, brotherhood, and unity. Everyone should note that Sadbhavna Diwas was established to remember and pay tribute to the former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. He was assassinated in 1991. We must all observe this day and remember the teachings of Rajiv Gandhi who stood for unity and harmony among the citizens of India.
As we are gearing up to celebrate Sadbhavna Diwas 2023 on Sunday, 20 August, it is important to know the actual meaning of the day. Sadbhavna Diwas is also known as Harmony Day. We should all celebrate the day and pledge to promote harmony in the country and across the globe. We should be a part of the celebrations.
Let's take a look at some famous and insightful quotes by Rajiv Gandhi that you can share on Sadbhavna Diwas 2023 with your friends, family, and relatives to mark this important day:
"Better a brain drain than a brain in the drain."
"It is the compartmentalization of India into rigidly separated rural and urban settlements that has been the worst legacy of the colonial system of local-self government."
"India missed the Industrial Revolution; it cannot afford to miss the Computer Revolution."
"The world is changing much too fast for us to have a moribund system which is not flexible, which cannot evolve and develop with changes in our society, in our country, as they come about in the world."
"A responsive administration is tested most at the point of interface between the administration and the people."
"Education must be a great equaliser in our society. It must be the tool to level the differences that our various social systems have created over the past thousands of years."
"When a big tree falls, the ground shakes."
"Our task today is to bring India to the threshold of the twenty-first century, free of burden of poverty, legacy of our colonial past, and capable of meeting the rising aspirations of our people."
