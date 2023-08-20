Sadbhavna Diwas 2023 Date: Popular and Famous Quotes by Rajiv Gandhi To Share

Sadbhavna Diwas is a day that is observed on 20 August, every year in India. It is an important day that promotes ideals of peace, harmony, brotherhood, and unity. Everyone should note that Sadbhavna Diwas was established to remember and pay tribute to the former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. He was assassinated in 1991. We must all observe this day and remember the teachings of Rajiv Gandhi who stood for unity and harmony among the citizens of India.

As we are gearing up to celebrate Sadbhavna Diwas 2023 on Sunday, 20 August, it is important to know the actual meaning of the day. Sadbhavna Diwas is also known as Harmony Day. We should all celebrate the day and pledge to promote harmony in the country and across the globe. We should be a part of the celebrations.